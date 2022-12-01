Jonesboro store clerk arrested and accused of stealing almost $60,000 worth of merchandise from shop

The Jonesboro Police Department arrested a store clerk accused of stealing almost $60,000 worth of merchandise from a shop in Downtown Jonesboro, according to a Facebook post from the city’s Police Department.

Authorities executed a search warrant Nov. 22 on a home in Brookland after they investigated Gearhead Outfitters, 230 South Main St, the post, made Thursday, states.

According to the post, Christian Torres, a store merchandise inventory clerk, created fraudulent orders and layaway documents under customers’ names and "smuggled" the items out the back door of the shop. The post said clients knew nothing about the orders.

Included in the theft were numerous specialized bicycles, Oakley sunglasses, tires, and “pricey packaging materials,” the department said. Officers found multiple bikes in Torres’ garage “packaged as if they were ready to be shipped,” according to police.

The stolen items recovered totaled almost $60,000 in value, with over $40,000 being stolen merchandise from Gearhead and almost $20,000 being from property owned by Gearhead customers that were in the store for “various reasons,” the post states. Police said all seized property was processed and returned to its owners.

Torres was taken to Craighead County jail. He faces charges that include shoplifting, theft of $25,000 or more, and drug possession. A judge set a $25,000 cash-only bond.