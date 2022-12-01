Jury gives man 25-year sentence in killing

A Jefferson County man will spend the next 25 years in state prison after being convicted of killing another man nearly two years ago just outside Pine Bluff.

Prosecutors charged Zachary Vermillion, now 31, with first-degree murder in the Jan. 6, 2021, death of Tony Jones, 51, on Whiteville Road. But a jury convicted Vermillion of manslaughter, and 11th District West Circuit Judge Alex Guynn sentenced Vermillion to 10 years for manslaughter and an extra 15 years as a firearm enhancement because he was a felon in possession of a weapon. The prison terms will run consecutively.

"It was a case we felt needed prosecuting," Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said. "A crime had occurred, and we were pleased the jury listened to the arguments. Even though the jury did not come back with first-degree murder, we were satisfied with the conviction of manslaughter and also thought the sentence was appropriate because they basically maxed him out on the manslaughter conviction.

"Those cases where someone has lost a life, in order to get justice for the family members of homicide victims, are important."

An altercation between Vermillion and Jones began near a gas station on U.S. 79 and ended on Whiteville Road, southwest of the Pine Bluff city limits, according to an affidavit.

Vermillion reportedly called sheriff's deputies and told them he had shot a man who jumped in the back of his truck. Jones suffered a bullet wound in his head and was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center before being transferred to CHI St. Vincent hospital in Little Rock, where he died.

Jones picked up a tire iron while sitting in the back of Vermillion's truck while the two exchanged words, according to a description of surveillance video in court documents.

Vermillion reportedly told officers Jones was not aggressive or engaged in a verbal altercation.

According to the affidavit, Vermillion saw a pistol in Jones' hand, picked up his own pistol and began shooting at him.

Vermillion, represented by Little Rock attorney Patrick Benca, had been out on $200,000 bail.