Landing plane crashes in Batesville

A plane crashed after landing at a Batesville airport on Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday.

"A Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport in Batesville," Steve Kulm, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

There were seven people on the plane, Kulm said.

The plane had departed from the Waterloo Regional Airport in Iowa, he wrote.

A preliminary accident report on the FAA's website listed the crash as having no fatalities. It listed the injury status of the jet's two crew members and five passengers as unknown.

Kulm said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said Wednesday that state troopers were asked by the Batesville Police Department around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to assist with traffic control.

"The role of the Arkansas State Police at Batesville was limited to a short-term traffic control assignment along U.S. Highway 167 which abuts the eastern edge of airport property," Sadler said.

He said troopers were released from the call before midnight.