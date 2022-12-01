Lions frigid in defeat on road

Playing more than a mile high didn't help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team take their game higher.

The Golden Lions shot 0 for 14 from 3-point range, and four U.S. Air Force Academy players scored in double figures Wednesday night in leading the Falcons to an 81-53 home victory near Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Falcons (6-3), who have won four straight, shot much better from 3-point range, going 11 for 24 (45.8%) and shooting 27 of 50 (54%) from the field overall. Ethan Taylor scored 16 points, Corbin Green had 15, Jake Heidbreder scored 11 and Jeffrey Mills totaled 10 points and 9 assists in the win.

Shaun Doss Jr. was UAPB's only double-figure scorer with 21 points. Robert Lewis scored 8 points off the bench, while Brahm Harris and Ismael Plet each scored 7 for the Lions (2-7).

UAPB's nightmare shooting from the outside led to a 20-for-59 overall clip (33.9%).

The Lions made 13 of 20 free throws.

Each team totaled 35 rebounds, but UAPB had a 17-8 advantage on the offensive glass.

Air Force blocked 10 shots to UAPB's 1 and finished with 24 assists to the Lions' 6.

Air Force led 41-23 at halftime.

The Lions will return home to take on Arkansas Baptist College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Following finals week, they will head to Austin, Texas, to take on the University of Texas at noon Dec. 10.