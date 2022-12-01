Little Rock School District victim of ‘data security incident,’ superintendent says

The Little Rock School District is a victim of a “data security incident” that has likely resulted in the unauthorized extraction of some data from district operations, Superintendent Jermall Wright said Thursday.

Wright sent an e-mail message to district employees and to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday about the breach in the network, saying that the district has employed external computer forensic experts to determine the scope of the problem.

“Although the investigation is still ongoing, our forensic partners have determined that some data may have been taken from our network,” Wright said. “At this time, we do not know exactly what data may be at issue, but we are working as quickly as possible to ascertain that information.

“If it is determined that any student, guardian, employee, or vendor information was impacted, we will work with these individuals to provide appropriate resources to protect their personal information,” he also wrote.

Leaders of the 21,000-student capital city district have also notified law enforcement about the problem and will cooperate with any police inquiries, Wright said.

“We are treating this matter with the highest priority and wanted to inform you of the steps we have taken thus far,” he wrote. “Due to the resulting investigation and sensitive nature of the process, we are limited in what details we may share.”

Wright said in the message to his district colleagues that “suspicious activity” in the district’s technology network was initially detected Nov. 11, prompting an immediate response that included moving impacted devices offline.

The district notified parents earlier this week that interim grade reports for students were delayed.