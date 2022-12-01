Police beat: LR man in custody after shot reported; Early morning stop results in an arrest

LR man in custody after shot reported

Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday morning who they say pulled a knife and then a gun, firing a shot in the air, during a fight over a dog, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police Michael Roberts, 48, of Little Rock approached him and said he wanted his dog back, then pulled a knife, according to the report. The report lists the arrest location as 8801 Baseline Road.

In response, the victim told officers he grabbed a screwdriver, which prompted Roberts to pull out a small handgun and fire a round over the victim's head, the report says.

Both men were interviewed by detectives, and Roberts was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of felony aggravated assault.

Early morning stop results in an arrest

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers early Wednesday arrested a man who was hunting illegally and was not legally allowed to own a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Robert Jordan, 38, of Little Rock on Rebsamen Park Road around 4 a.m. because they say he was spotlighting -- using his headlights or another light to shine at animals and see the glint of their eyes in the dark.

Jordan had a loaded .22 Magnum rifle within his reach in the back seat, officers said, and admitted that he is a convicted felon.

Spotlighting is prohibited in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission website, and felons cannot legally own firearms.

Jordan faces two felony charges -- possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of drug paraphernalia.