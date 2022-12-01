



• Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine's 2022 "People of the Year." The magazine unveiled its annual list Wednesday, with editor in chief Wendy Naugle saying this year's honorees were selected because of their efforts to help others. McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting rocked his hometown. Kunis was lauded for her fundraising -- which People said has topped $37 million -- for Ukraine, where she was born. Hudson and Brunson were honored for their onscreen work. Hudson, who launched a daytime talk show this year, was cited for her efforts to create an inclusive show where everyone felt welcome. Brunson's "Abbott Elementary," a critical hit that turned her into an Emmy winner, was praised as a show that gave many joy and showed that different generations can work well together. Each of the honorees is featured on a special cover highlighting their contributions. Kunis' includes the quote, "I'm proud to be from Ukraine," while Brunson includes her statement: "I'm a sign that times are changing." McConaughey's proclaims, "We have to do better for our kids," while Hudson's says, "I'm living my dream -- and learning as I go." The special editions will be released Friday.

• Mick Jagger and the rest of the Rolling Stones plan to release what they're calling their "ultimate live greatest hits album," with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, early next year. "GRRR Live!" contains songs recorded live at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Dec. 15, 2012. That show that night included guest appearances by The Black Keys ("Who Do You Love?"), Clark and John Mayer ("Going Down"), Lady Gaga ("Gimme Shelter"), Mick Taylor ("Midnight Rambler") and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen ("Tumbling Dice"). Shown on pay-per-view in 2012, the concert has not otherwise been available to fans until now. It also features some of the band's greatest hits, including "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)," "Honky Tonk Women," "Start Me Up," "Sympathy For the Devil" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." The 24-track collection will be released Feb. 10 in vinyl, CD, DVD, digital and Blu-ray formats.





Mick Jagger, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the band's "No Filter" tour on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)





