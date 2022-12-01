NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart shuts site of Virginia rampage

Walmart Inc.’s store in Chesapeake, Va., where six employees were shot and killed on Nov. 22, is closed and will remain so “for the foreseeable future,” the company said Wednesday.

John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., said in a letter to employees that workers at that store will still be paid “regardless of planned schedules.” “We’ll work closely with the team to decide how and when we might remodel and reopen in a way that will help them move forward,” Furner said.

Furner’s letter included a photo of each victim with a brief profile. The Bentonville-based retailer is covering expenses such as funerals and travel for relatives of the victims.

Four other employees were injured in the shooting and two remain in the hospital.

Furner said a location has been set up for workers to talk with counselors. And all Walmart employees and their families have access to free mental health support resources.

The Walmart Foundation plans to contribute $1 million to the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Hope & Healing Fund to support anyone affected by the shooting.

— Serenah McKay

Heifer plans center at Perryville ranch

Heifer USA on Tuesday announced plans to open the Heifer Ranch Center for Regenerative Agriculture near Perryville.

In a news release, Heifer USA said the 1,200-acre ranch near Perryville will measure and track the environmental impact of its practices to help verify progress in reaching its environmental goals.

The new center will also be a hub for the Savory Institute, an organization that promotes regenerative farming practices.

The new center will offer research, education, training and demonstrations for the Savory Institute, with the goal of helping the United States meet climate commitments, the release said.

Heifer USA provides training to small-scale farmers to help them operate more sustainable and economically viable farms.

Heifer USA has worked with more than 39 million people since 1944 and works in rural communities in 21 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa to end hunger and poverty by strengthening food security and local economies.

— Cristina LaRue

State index up a bit to close at 843.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 843.15, up 1.54.

“Equities advanced sharply in afternoon trading led by technology stocks following comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.