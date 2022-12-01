No. 17 Blue Devils hold off Buckeyes

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a solid bounce-back performance after a loss to No. 5 Purdue.

Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who had a strong stretch late in the first half to take a 10-point lead into the break. Duke tenaciously held its lead even as the Buckeyes (5-2) repeatedly made multiple pushes to climb closer.

"I thought it was the best we managed the game," Due Coach Jon Scheyer said. "We were playing games, and now we're learning how to win games. ... And in those moments they make a little bit of a run, we had to really execute and work it on the offensive end."

Ohio State trailed by 13 early in the second half but cut it to six eight times and as close as five thrice, the last time coming when Sean McNeil made a three-pointer from the left wing with 3:06 left to cut the deficit to 72-67.

But the 7-0 Filipowski, part of the Blue Devils' No. 1-ranked recruiting class for Scheyer's debut season as coach, had an immediate answer. He went on the attack for a spinning basket through contact from Justice Sueing, and his ensuing free throw pushed that margin back to eight.

The Buckeyes got no closer than six again.

"I think just sticking to the game plan," Filipowski said. "In the two losses, that's what we didn't do going down to the wire. ... And I think just still working hard inside, sticking to the gameplan going inside-outside, things like that."

It also helped that Duke made 18 of 20 free throws after halftime and 26 of 30 for the game.

Ohio State's Zed Key posted his second straight big game against Duke. After finishing with 20 points in last year's home win against the then-No. 1 Blue Devils, he had 17 of his 21 points after halftime in this one to go with eight rebounds on a night when the Buckeyes battled foul trouble.

The Buckeyes had a rough final nine minutes of the first half, managing just two baskets in the final 8:38 while committing seven turnovers. That helped Duke gradually stretch out a lead, including 18 points off turnovers to take the 39-29 halftime lead.

But Duke managed just two points off those miscues after halftime as Ohio State pushed back.

"I just did not think our decision-making was what it needed to be," Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann said. "We had some turnovers really across the board. Post-play turnovers, we had some turnovers from some of our young kids. Obviously it's something we've got to clean up."

NO. 5 PURDUE 79, FLORIDA STATE 69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as No. 5 Purdue fought off Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Edey, who came in averaging 21.7 points per game on 61.5% shooting, recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0).

The 7-4 center had 15 first-half points as the Boilermakers looked jet-lagged early following weekend wins over Duke and Gonzaga in Portland, Ore.

Darin Green Jr. scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half for Florida State (1-8), which lost its fourth straight. Green shot 7 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 7 from three-point range.

Matthew Cleveland had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six rebounds for the Seminoles.

Braden Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds for Purdue, which had a 46-31 rebounding advantage. Edey had eight boards, four fewer than his average.

NO. 10 INDIANA 77,

NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 20 points and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 18 North Carolina in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The Hoosiers (7-0) produced their most impressive win of the season two days after cracking the top 10 for the first time since 2017 and exactly six years since beating a Tar Heels team that went on to win the national title.

Pete Nance had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead North Carolina (5-3), the preseason No. 1 that has lost three straight for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Caleb Love scored 13 points.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76, McNEESE STATE 40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a victory over McNeese State.

The Volunteers (6-1) won their fifth straight game and their first since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Julian Phillips scored 12 points and Olivier Nkamhoua had 11. Jonas Aidoo had five blocks and six rebounds.

The Cowboys (2-6) were led by Christian Shumate and Trae English with eight each.

The Vols struggled from the field (9 of 26, 34.6%) but still led 30-14 at halftime. The Cowboys had one assist and hit 23.1% from the field (6 of 26). They were 0 of 7 on three-pointers.

NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised over No. 20 Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Ryan made all six of his three-point attempts to tie a school record for most 3's without a miss in a game. Ryan helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead.

The Spartans (5-3) were paced by A.J. Hoggard with 15 points. Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker added 12 apiece.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 63, NORTH DAKOTA 44

AMES, Iowa -- Caleb Grill scored 16 points as No. 23 Iowa State shook off a sluggish first half and defeated North Dakota.

Grill connected on 4 of 5 three-point tries for the Cyclones (6-1), while the Fighting Hawks (5-4) went 7 of 26 (26.9%) from behind the arc.

Tamin Lipsey added 11 points and four assists for Iowa State, which used a 15-3 run early in the second half to pull away.

Matt Norman led North Dakota with nine points.

A dunk by Grill gave the Cyclones a 36-27 advantage and Aljaz Kunc followed with a three-pointer.

The Fighting Hawks remained within striking distance until Lipsey made a three-pointer to put the Cyclones ahead 53-39 with seven minutes left.