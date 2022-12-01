Off The Wire





NFL QB Hadl dies at 82

Longtime NFL quarterback John Hadl, who starred for his hometown Kansas Jayhawks before embarking on a professional career that included six Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod, died Wednesday. He was 82. The university, where Hadl returned after his playing days as a coach and fundraiser, announced his death in a statement, citing his family. No cause was given. Hadl was a two-sport star at Lawrence High School, a short drive from the Kansas campus, but made his name on the football field for the Jayhawks. He led the NCAA in punting as a sophomore, set a record for longest punt of 94 yards that still stands, and until 2007, held the record for longest interception return with a 98-yarder. Hadl played both halfback and quarterback his final two seasons, helping Kansas go 14-5-2 over the span. The two-time All-American finished his career by leading the Jayhawks to their first bowl win against Rice in the 1961 Bluebonnet Bowl. He was chosen 10th overall by the Detroit Lions in 1962 in the NFL Draft and 24th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the AFL Draft, where he chose to pursue his career. He spent 11 seasons with the Chargers, taking them to three AFL title games before the merger with the NFL, before finishing his career with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Houston Oilers. Hadl's No. 21 is one of three numbers retired by Kansas along with 48 of Gale Sayers and 42 of Ray Evans.

Falcons lose Pitts for season

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, went down in a Nov. 20 win over Chicago when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL. Pitts' role diminished this season as Atlanta went to more of a run-oriented offense. When he went down in Week 10, he had just 28 receptions for 356 yards and 2 TDs. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, he had 68 catches for 1,026 yards and 1 touchdown last season.

Donald sits with rare injury

Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career when his Los Angeles Rams host Seattle on Sunday. Donald has a high ankle sprain from the Rams' loss at Kansas City last Sunday, and Los Angeles Coach Sean McVay ruled him out Wednesday. Donald sprained his ankle in the first quarter against Kansas City, but kept playing on it, McVay said. He won't need surgery, but his ironman streak will end at 86 consecutive games since the finale of the 2017 regular season. Donald has five sacks in 11 games this season.

UAB hires Dilfer as coach

Alabama-Birmingham has hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach on the eve of his high school team's state championship game. Dilfer, 50, won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 during a 14-year NFL career. He's making a big leap to the college ranks after leading Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., to three state title games in four seasons as head coach. That includes one scheduled for this morning against Christ Presbyterian Academy, meaning Dilfer had to hustle back to Chattanooga, Tenn., after his introductory news conference. He takes his first college job with lofty ambitions for a program set to leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference starting next season. Even he wasn't quite sure of the move initially, before deciding to embrace the new challenge. "I wouldn't use the word scared. I was skeptical because I am a high school football coach, and I'm not ashamed of that," Dilfer said. A former first-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1994, Dilfer retired in 2008 and went into broadcasting, working for ESPN as an NFL analyst until 2017. Lipscomb Academy, a private Christian school, is 12-0 this season and 25-1 the past two years. Dilfer has led Lipscomb to a 43-10 record overall.

Gators' backup QB arrested

University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Police in Gainesville, Fla., said the 19-year-old Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County jail, where he was awaiting a first appearance before a judge this morning. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. The Gators suspended Kitna indefinitely about an hour after his arrest. Gainesville police said the investigation was initiated when the department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material through its chat platform. Further investigation by a detective showed two images were shared via Kitna's Discord account at his apartment in Gainesville, police said. Kitna's electronic devices were seized as part of a search warrant. Preliminary analysis revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material, police said.

BASEBALL

Mattingly joins Blue Jays staff

Don Mattingly, who left his job as Miami Marlins manager at the end of last season, is joining Toronto's staff as bench coach to Manager John Schneider, the team announced Wednesday. Mattingly said he'd been contacted by multiple clubs with offers for 2023, but nothing interested him until Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins called. "Just the first conversation, it felt great, honestly," Mattingly said Wednesday. "It piqued my interest right away." The former New York Yankees slugger and six-time All-Star joins the Blue Jays after seven seasons with the Marlins. Mattingly was National League Manager of the Year with Miami in 2020. He won three division titles in five seasons as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mariners sign Gott

The Seattle Mariners signed right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year contract Wednesday. Gott appeared in 45 games last season with Milwaukee, going 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA. He had 44 strikeouts in 452/3 innings. Gott's signing helps fill a void created when Erik Swanson was traded to Toronto as part of the deal that brought slugger Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle earlier this month. Gott has also pitched for San Francisco, Washington and the Los Angeles Angels.





Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) looks on during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)







ESPN broadcaster Trent Dilfer works on the sideline set before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)





