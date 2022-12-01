OHIO VALLEY MEN

SAN FRANCISCO 90, UALR 68

A 31-9 run by San Francisco over nearly 11 minutes to close the first half put the Dons in full control at War Memorial Gym as they kept the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at bay Wednesday night in San Francisco.

D.J. Smith led the Trojans with 16 points and Myron Gardner posted another double-double for UALR (2-6), finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Trojans committed 16 turnovers, leading to 21 Dons points.

San Francisco (7-1) scored 41 points off the bench and shot 13 of 32 on three-pointers. Five different Dons reached double figures -- Khalil Shabazz poured in 16 for the hosts, adding 7 rebounds and 7 assists.