Pulaski County deputy on leave after complaint they ignored shooting

A Pulaski County deputy was placed on administrative leave while the agency investigated a complaint that they failed to intervene in a shooting, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Because of the ongoing investigation, Pulaski County sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristin Knox was unable to provide much information about the incident, including when it happened. The deputy's name was not released.

The investigation grew out of a complaint filed with the agency claiming that the deputy was in the vicinity of a shooting and did nothing to intervene, Knox said. Now the agency's professional standards division is reviewing the incident.

“Of course, we don’t exactly know all of the details as of yet,” Knox said.



