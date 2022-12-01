Shiloh Singers debut tonight in Springdale

A legacy of the Arts Center of the Ozarks, the Shiloh Singers will debut tonight with a Christmas program at First United Methodist Church in Springdale.

When the building at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale was sold -- and the nonprofit that was the ACO became Arts One Presents -- in 2021, the ACO Chorale was left without a home. But it wasn't without a heart, says Denice Parkhurst, the Chorale's longtime director.

"We didn't really have a plan for the ACO Chorale, so members just basically got together and said, 'We'd like to sing, and this is a good time to rethink what we had been doing."

The Chorale, says Parkhurst, had been "come one, come all." The newly named Shiloh Singers is a select ensemble, more like chamber singers, she says. There is an audition process, and the numbers have been kept deliberately small so the voices in each vocal range come closer to matching.

For quite some time, the former members of the Chorale and some new ones sang wherever they could -- even in the lobby of a financial group's office -- until they secured Monday evening rehearsal space at the First United Methodist Church. With that taken care of, they decided it was time to put together a performance.

"You definitely need to have something to look forward to when you're rehearsing," says Parkhurst.

And they didn't take it easy on themselves.

Parkhurst describes "Tis The Season" as "an eclectic collection of choral pieces with a focus on the holiday season." But she goes on to describe three classical choices -- "Awake the Harp" and "There Shall Be a Star Come Out of Jacob" by Mendelssohn and Haydn's Gloria; a spiritual titled "Children, Go Where I Send Thee"; "Hope for Resolution," which brings together the chants of the medieval monks with a South African song written for Nelson Mandela; and a selection of John Rutter carols, including "Angels' Carol" and "Candelight Carol."

"We are," she says simply, "very excited."

"The ACO was like a second family, and I loved the camaraderie of the ACO Chorale," says soprano Michelle Higuera. "So when everything shut down with covid and we couldn't sing together anymore, I was heartbroken. Singing with the Shiloh Singers is like having a little piece of my family back together. It will never be the same as what we had at the ACO, but I'm grateful to be singing again, and I look forward to seeing what we can do as a small chamber choir going forward together."

Parkhurst says this first performance will be free, "but we're going to pass the hat and hope those who can and want to will donate." The Chorale left with nothing but its sheet music, which had been purchased by members, so there's some catching up to do. More important, though, is filling the space with people and encouraging the new group to continue.

"We'll do something again in the spring," Parkhurst says, "although we don't have a date set yet. And we'll have auditions again at some point."