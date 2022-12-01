Sections
Sidewalk car crash kills LR pedestrian

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:37 a.m.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash that also injured the vehicle's driver Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, according to a preliminary fatality report from Little Rock police.

Cleo Jones, 64, of Little Rock was on the sidewalk near 2100 W. 12th St. when a 2006 Kia driven by Jerry Marshall, 58, of Little Rock left the road and struck him, the report says.

Jones suffered fatal injuries, and Marshall was also hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report says.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was foggy and the road was wet at the time.

Print Headline: Sidewalk car crash kills LR pedestrian

