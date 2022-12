Sportsboard

PREP FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS

NOTE: All championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

CLASS 7A

Championship (Friday)

Bryant vs. Bentonville, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Championship (Saturday)

Greenwood vs. Pulaski Academy, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Championship (Saturday)

Little Rock Parkview vs. Shiloh Christian, noon

CLASS 4A

Semifinals (Friday)

Arkadelphia at Harding Academy, 7 p.m. Nashville at Malvern, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Semifinals (Friday)

Booneville at Melbourne, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Rison, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Championship (Friday)

Carlisle vs. Hazen, noon

8-MAN

Championship (tonight)

Rector vs. Izard County, 7 p.m.

SCHEDULE

(NOTE: Times subject to change)

TODAY

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Arkansas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

Dermott at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m. Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro: Pine Bluff vs. Brookland (boys), 8:30 p.m.

Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational (girls/boys), TBA

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

PREP BASKETBALL

Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro, TBA

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas Baptist at UAPB, 2 p.m.

Henderson State at UAM, 3 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

Drew Central Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Star City (girls), 11:15 a.m.; White Hall vs. Russellville (boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway (girls/boys) in Fordyc tournament, TBA Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic Jonesboro, TBA Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational, TBA

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at California, 1 p.m.

Henderson State at UAM, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB vs. Gardner-Webb (Berkeley, Calif.), p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

PREP BASKETBALL

Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove (girls boys), 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton (girls boys), 6 p.m.; White Hall at El Dorado (girls boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel (boys) in Morrilton Invitational TBA

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

PREP BASKETBALL

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Greenbrier (girls 4 p.m.

Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest: Pine Bluff at Little Rock Southwest (boys), 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

PREP BASKETBALL

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle (girls 4 p.m.

Monticello at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m McGehee at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m. Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest, TBA

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Texas, noon UAM at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff at Cabot (girls), 4 p.m Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at Harding, 5:30 p.m.