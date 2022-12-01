Springdale police investigating shooting in which 14-year-old boy was hurt

SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon near Luther George Park in Springdale, according to a Police Department news release.

The release said that an officer on patrol noticed a group of people running from the park toward a car around 4:33 p.m. Upon investigating the situation, the officer found a 14-year-old boy with blood on his face. The boy told the officer he had been shot, the release states.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Witnesses told investigators there was an older model white Chevy pickup that left the area at a high rate of speed, the release states.

"Neither the victim nor witnesses on scene were cooperative about what took place," according to the release. "Investigators believe this is an isolated incident."

The investigation is ongoing.