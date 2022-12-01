Three men arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

• Anthony Vega, 46, of 15045 Grand Summit in Grandview, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Vega was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Isaac Castanon, 23, of 4104 Miller Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Castanon was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Danny Dooly, 59, of 2000 Sycamore Place in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Dooly was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.