UAPB running back Kayvon Britten up for NCAA transfer

Less than a week after scoring three touchdowns in a season-ending victory, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff running back Kayvon Britten announced on Twitter that he's entering the NCAA transfer portal.

A sophomore from Cincinnati, Britten finished as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's second-leading rusher with 1,063 yards on the season, in addition to his conference-best 16 touchdowns. His third and final touchdown last Thursday gave the Golden Lions a 19-14 win over Alabama State University in its Turkey Day Classic.

"To start this off I want to give thanks to the coaching staff at UAPB," Britten said. "I've learned a lot the past two seasons and for that I'm forever grateful. To my teammates and Golden Lion nation, win, lose or draw I'll never forget the memories we shared. With that being said, after long talks with my family, I have entered my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Britten, who was named All-SWAC second team Tuesday, announced his decision after indicating shortly after the win over Alabama State he would play in a UAPB uniform for his junior season.

He became the first Lion to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

He also rushed for the second- and third-most yards in a single game by a UAPB player, turning in 237 (and 3 touchdowns) in a Sept. 3 season-opening win over Lane College and then going for 277 yards (and a career-high 4 touchdowns) in an Oct. 16 loss to Alabama A&M University.

As a freshman, Britten scored 2 touchdowns and ran for 231 yards in 8 games.

Britten was one of 15 players on the UAPB roster who hail from Ohio, many of whom played their high school football in Cincinnati, the hometown of former Coach Doc Gamble.

UAPB fired Gamble after the Alabama A&M game with the losing streak at five games and lost three more before defeating Alabama State.