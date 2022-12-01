Little Rock police interim Chief Wayne Bewley to join attorney general-elect's staff

Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin said Thursday that Little Rock police interim Chief Wayne Bewley will serve as the incoming chief of investigations for the attorney general's special investigations division.

Griffin will be sworn in as attorney general on Jan. 10, succeeding Leslie Rutledge in the office. Rutledge will succeed Griffin as the state's lieutenant governor.

Griffin said Chief Bewley is a man of character and integrity who is highly regarding around the city, state and nation and brings a wealth of law enforcement experience with more than 34 years as a police officer, investigator, manager and leader.

Bewley will step down from the role at the end of the week after 36 years with the city's law enforcement, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced on Wednesday. Bewley, who joined the department at age 19 as a police cadet and now has led the department for several months following the retirement of Chief Keith Humphrey in May, accepted another job, according to the statement.