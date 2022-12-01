Work on Fayetteville’s Archibald Yell Boulevard will require lane closures starting Monday

FAYETTEVILLE -- Archibald Yell Boulevard at the intersection with East Rock Street will be reduced from four lanes to two for road work starting Monday, according to a news release from the city.

The construction is part of the ongoing Archibald Yell Safety Improvements project funded by the streets improvement bond residents approved as part of the 2019 bond package.

Crews will core an existing manhole, construct two new manholes and install a sewer line between all three, according to the release.

The lane reduction is anticipated to last two weeks and will be carried out in two phases. First, the southbound lanes of Archibald Yell will be closed, shifting all traffic to the two lanes on the east side of the road. Once work on the west side of Archibald Yell is complete, the northbound lanes will be closed and all traffic will be diverted to the two southbound lanes, the release states.