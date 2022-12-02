Archrivals meeting for Class 2A crown

Hazen and Carlisle are set to square off for the Class 2A state title game today in Little Rock. Each is also playing for bragging rights over its archrival.

The two schools are separated by 8.6 miles along U.S. 70. But today they'll be separated by approximately 160 feet of artificial turf at War Memorial Stadium.

Hazen and Carlisle have a combined nine appearances in the state championship game with zero wins between them.

Hazen Coach Joe Besancon has led his school to both of its title game appearances, losing to Junction City in 2014 and 2018. He said today's game will be an especially difficult loss for one team to take.

"It's going to be a hard pill to swallow for somebody," Besancon said. "To lose one to your archrival is going to be really hard. You win your first one and beat your archrival, it's going to be really exciting.

Hazen (12-0) and Carlisle (11-1) met Nov. 4 with the former winning 38-30 to claim the 2A-4 Conference title. It was the 71st meeting between the schools, with Carlisle holding the all-time lead 40-29-2.

Hazen quarterback Luke King returned at halftime of that game following a suspension to lead his team to the win.

King has thrown for 2,270 yards this season and has totaled 34 touchdowns. He is also one of Hazen's defensive leaders alongside leading tackler Kolton Tosh.

Hazen was able to tread water without King in the first half against Carlisle, then take the lead with just over four minutes remaining to win.

Besancon said he's excited to face Carlisle with King available for the full game.

"That's big for us. That allows us to do everything that we want to do offensively," Besancon said. "On the offensive side, it keeps us very balanced and doesn't limit our playbook. Without him in there, that playbook shrinks a little bit because the other guys just can't see the types of things that he sees because he's been doing it for four years.

"And then on the defensive side, it keeps us from having to slide somebody in at linebacker. ... It allows everybody to play their spot. When he's out on the field, we don't have to move two or three guys around."

This time last season, the Carlisle players were sitting at home a few weeks removed from a 1-11 season. The Bison had the most significant improvement in wins across the state from 2021 to 2022.

"One of the things we talked about in January is we are a totally different team from last year," Carlisle Coach Caleb Shock said. "I think a lot of times it is easy to point fingers and want to blame, but we needed to look at ourselves and see the things we need to fix. A lot of it was just getting back to being very disciplined with what we do, all the way down to how clean you keep the locker room and all of the things that bleed over into how you play the game."

One significant boost to Carlisle's success this season has been the health of running back Jason Sullivan.

Sullivan battled through an injured shoulder for much of last season, limiting him due to it dislocating during games. Shock said Sullivan was used as a decoy at times because of his injury.

His shoulder fully recovered from offseason surgery, Sullivan has rushed for 2,727 yards and 44 touchdowns. He set the Carlisle career rushing record last week with 5,961 yards.

"He means a lot to our team and not just from a production standpoint but as a leader," Shock said. "He has been playing for the Bison since he was in pee wee football, and it means a ton to him.

"He is a very powerful runner with very good balance and is tough to bring down. Those are some things, along with having a pretty good offensive line to run behind, that have helped him have a lot of success this year."

Hazen (12-0)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 26 Marianna W, 50-8

Sept. 2 Des Arc W, 52-0

Sept. 16 McCrory W, 36-12

Sept. 23 Hampton W, 46-0

Sept. 30 Baptist Prep W, 51-0

Oct. 7 England W, 51-8

Oct. 21 Episcopal Coll. W, 46-0

Oct. 28 Bearden W, 60-0

Nov. 4 Carlisle W, 38-30

Nov. 11 Poyen W, 48-6*

Nov. 18 Marked Tree W, 46-6*

Nov. 25 East Poinsett County W, 56-16*

*Class 2A playoffs

COACH Joe Besancon (139-50-1 in 16th season)

MASCOT Hornets

CONFERENCE 2A-4

RANKINGS No. 1 Class 2A

PLAYERS TO WATCH QB/LB Luke King (Sr., 6-2, 205), RB Braylan Anderson (Jr., 5-7, 145), OL/LB Collin Kee (Sr. 5-10, 170), WR Justin Schlenker (Jr., 5-9, 160)

Carlisle (11-1)

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 26 Pal.-Wheatley W, 47-6

Sept. 2 Decatur W, 68-0

Sept. 16 Des Arc W, 43-0

Sept. 23 Bearden W, 42-0

Sept. 30 Episcopal Coll. W, 48-21

Oct. 14 Hampton W, 47-0

Oct. 21 Baptist Prep W, 48-13

Oct. 28 England W, 48-22

Nov. 4 Hazen L, 38-30

Nov. 11 Mineral Springs W, 32-28*

Nov. 18 Earle W, 49-34*

Nov. 25 Mount Ida W, 25-20*

*Class 2A playoffs

COACH Caleb Shock (29-28 in fifth season)

MASCOT Bison

CONFERENCE 2A-4

RANKINGS No. 2 Class 2A

PLAYERS TO WATCH RB Jason Sullivan (Sr., 5-9, 205), QB Holden Jones (Jr., 5-9, 180), S Gavin Richter (Jr., 6-0, 155), OL/DL Jake Petrus (Jr., 6-2, 250)