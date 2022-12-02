Arkansas coaches hit road on first day of contact period

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman and his staff are hitting the road today, the first day of the contact period that runs until Dec. 17.

Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams are expected to visit North Little Rock at 8:30 a.m. to see defensive line commitment Quincy Rhodes, who stands 6-7 and weighs 260 pounds.

Pittman and Adams are also expected to visit Mills High School to check on junior target Charleston Collins. On3.com rates Collins (6-4, 264) a 4-star prospect and the No. 10 defensive lineman in the nation for the 2024 class.

Pittman and Adams are expected to visit Bryant to see junior defensive line target TJ Lindsey (6-4, 260).

Lindsey and the Hornets will play Bentonville on Friday night for the Class 7A state championship. Bentonville's roster includes Arkansas offensive line commitment Joey Su’a (6-4, 319). Adams and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy are expected to attend the game.

Pittman and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains are expected to visit tight end commitment Shamar Easter at Ashdown on Friday.

Linebacker commitment Alex Sanford (6-3, 240) of Oxford, Miss., expects to see linebacker coach Michael Scherer visit his school Friday. Scherer and Pittman will return next Thursday for an in-home visit.

Scherer is also expected to visit Valley View High School in Jonesboro to check on 2024 linebacker target Brian Huff. Huff (6-3, 228) has offers from Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and others.

Linebacker commitment Carson Dean (6-3, 232) of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron expects Pittman, Scherer and defensive coordinator Barry Odom to make an in-home visit Sunday.

Scherer is expected to visit the school of 2024 4-star linebacker target Melvin Laster on Monday. Laster (6-3, 242) of Liberty (Mo.) North has visited Fayetteville four times since the summer of 2021.

Class of 2024 4-star linebacker Payton Pierce (6-2, 220) of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy expects Scherer and Odom to visit his school Tuesday.

Scherer and Pittman are expected to see linebacker commitment Brad Spence (6-3, 232) at Klein Forest in Houston on Wednesday.

Cornerback commitment Jaylon Braxton said he expects Pittman, Odom and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman to have an in-home visit Sunday. Braxton (6-0, 175) of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star is a consensus 4-star recruit.

Pittman, Odom and Bowman also are expected to make an in-home visit with defensive back commitment Christian Ford (6-0, 187) of McKinney, Texas, on Sunday.

Safety commitment TJ Metcalf (6-1, 188) of Pinson (Ala.) Valley is expected to host Pittman, Odom and Bowman for an in-home visit Monday.

Pittman and Bowman are expected to make an in-home with defensive back pledge RJ Johnson on Tuesday. Johnson (6-2, 200) of Eagle’s Landing Christian in Atlanta had 54 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 interceptions on defense, along with 32 catches for 486 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense as a senior.

Loggains is expect to attend the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state title game to watch tight end commitment Luke Hasz (6-3, 221) and safety commitment Dylan Hasz (6-0, 180) of Bixby take on Owasso on Friday.

Adams is expected to visit Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy to see defensive tackle commitment Ian Geffrard (6-6, 365) on Wednesday.

Adams and Pittman are expected to have an in-home visit with defensive tackle commitment Stephen Johnson on Dec. 7. Johnson (6-4, 320) of Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater had 88 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4 sacks this season.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is expected to visit Benton to check on running back junior target Braylen Russell (6-2, 230) on Friday. He committed to Arkansas prior to the Mississippi State game in 2021, but reopened his recruiting in October.

Smith is expected to see running back commitment Isaiah Augustave on Monday. Two recruiting services rate Augustave (6-2, 200) of Naples, Fla., a 4-star prospect.

Smith is expected to see several other class of 2024 and 2025 prospects over the next week.

East St. Louis offensive lineman and Arkansas commitment Paris Patterson (6-5, 340) is expecting Pittman and Kennedy to make an in-home visit with his family Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to visit Allen (Texas) High School on Friday to see junior quarterback target Michael Hawkins and sophomore tight end Davon Mitchell.

Hawkins (6-2, 185) is an ESPN 4-star recruit who has has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.

Mitchell, who is rated the No. 1 tight in the nation for the 2025 class by one recruiting service, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and others.

Hawkins and Mitchell have visited Fayetteville four times since the summer, including for the LSU and Ole Miss games in November.

Briles is also expected to see former Texas A&M-Commerce receiver Andrew Armstrong, who plans to make an official visit to Arkansas on Dec. 9-11. Armstrong (6-6, 189) is from Dallas where he played at Bishop Dunne High School.

Armstrong has offers from Arkansas, Miami, Wisconsin, Utah, North Carolina State, Missouri, Kansas, Purdue, Indiana and Washington State since he announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Briles and Pittman are expected to make an in-home visit for quarterback commitment Malachi Singleton and his family Dec. 6. Singleton (6-1, 225) of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb will make an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who recruits Alabama, is expected to see Metcalf, cornerback commitment Dallas Young (6-1, 185) of Gardendale, Ala., and receiver pledge Davion Dozier (6-4, 180) of Moody, Ala., on Friday.