Arkansas' general revenue dips slightly, still exceeds forecast by $16.5M

Arkansas' general revenue tax collections dropped by $6.1 million or 1% from a year ago to $581.2 million, but still exceeded the state's latest forecast by $16.5 million or 2.9%, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Friday morning.

Chief economic forecaster John Shelnutt said the state's general revenue tax collections last month lagged year ago figures largely because November had one fewer Friday payday than the same month a year ago. He said he doesn't see any signs yet of a pending recession in Arkansas.

The state's individual income tax collections in November declined by $25.3 million or 9.4% compared to a year ago to $245.5 million, but beat the state's forecast by $1.1 million or 0.5%. Shelnutt said the collections also were affected by withholding rate changes stemming from the state's acceleration of income tax cuts.

The state's sales and use tax collections for the month increased by $17 million or 7% over a year ago to $268.9 million, which beat the state's forecast by $11.6 million or 4.5%.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount the state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amount authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state's net in November dropped by $27.8 million or 5.6% compared to a year ago to $472.1 million, but exceeded the state's forecast by $12.3 million or 2.7%.

November is the fifth month of fiscal 2023, which started July 1.

Shelnutt said the state is on track to produce the projected general revenue surplus of $598.1 million by the end of fiscal 2023.

Finance department Secretary Larry Walther said "Sales tax collection growth remained elevated in November and year-to-date over the first five months of fiscal year 2023.

"State general revenue does not tax groceries, so the growth is coming from other consumption. Growth is balanced among the largest revenue categories when adjusted for one-time factors and income tax cuts."