SUN BELT MEN

Arkansas State 58, Mississippi Valley State 38

An extended 22-7 run over more than 11 minutes helped Arkansas State close out a slow-paced defensive battle Thursday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Malcolm Farrington made five three-pointers for the Red Wolves on nine attempts, leading ASU with a game-high 15 points. Caleb Fields had 10 points, and ASU (5-3) finished with 17 assists on 21 made field goals.

The Delta Devils got 12 points from Terry Collins, but no other player scored more than eight for Mississippi Valley State (1-8), which shot 14 of 48 from the field and never led.

-- Mitchell Gladstone