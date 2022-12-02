The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 1, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-557. Keith Gibson, Marie Holder, Alec Farmer, Philip Taldo, and Robert S. Moore, Jr., as Members of the Arkansas State Highway Commission; Lorie Tudor, Director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation; Arkansas Department of Transportation; Asa Hutchinson, Governor of the State of Arkansas; Larry W. Walther, Director of Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Andrea Lea, Auditor of the State of Arkansas; and Dennis Milligan, Treasurer of the State of Arkansas v. Shelly Buonauito, Mary Weeks, Verlon Abrams, and Sarah B. Thompson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Womack, J., concurs. Baker, Hudson, and Wynne, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-22-250. Risie Howard, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Mrs. George Howard Jr. (Vivian), Deceased v. Baptist Health a/k/a Baptist Health Home Health Network; Diamond Risk Insurance Company, LLC; John Harris, M.D.; Leah Willett, B.S.N., R.N., Individually; Alicia Brucks, S.L.P., Individually; and Brandy M. Cantwell, P.T., Individually, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Reversed and remanded. Kemp, C.J., and Wood and Wynne, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-22-430. Arkansas Parole Board; John Felts, Brett Morgan, Andy Shock, Boyce Hamlet, Wendy Ryals, Jerry Riley, and Lona McCastlain, in Their Official Capacities as Members of the Arkansas Parole Board; Arkansas Department of Corrections, Division of Correction; and Dexter Payne, in His Official Capacity as Director of the Division of Correction v. Willis W. Johnson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Reversed and remanded. Wynne, J., concurs. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-21-533. Kevin Hackie v. Colonel William J. Bryant, in His Official Capacity as Director of the Department of the Arkansas State Police, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Baker, J., dissents.