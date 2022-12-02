Church News

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, on Sunday. During the 10 a.m. general worship service, the guest speaker will be the Rev. Jarrett Miles, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Varner. At noon, the anniversary service will feature the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas, as the keynote speaker. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

• FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 717 W. 32nd Ave., will host the Arkansas Chamber Singers in their Christmas Concert, "An English Christmas," at 3 p.m. Sunday. The concert is free and open to the public. The choir will be conducted by Gabriel Statom from Memphis. The singers will also perform at Helena-West Helena to sing at Phillips Community College at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Other Christmas season performances will be held at the Old State House at Little Rock on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Dec. 10 at 3 p.m., and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 154th anniversary at 11 a.m. Dec. 11. The speaker will be the pastor, the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. The theme will be "Keeping the Faith as we Continue to Move Through the 21st Century" with Col. 1:22-23 as the foundational scripture. The community is invited to attend in person; via Zoom with Meeting ID 380 457 5496 and Passcode: 1117; by audio-call in at 1-312-626-6799 (when prompted use: 3804575496# when prompted use 1117#); or by Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/

• FAITH IN ACTION MINISTRIES, 316 S. Poplar St., will sponsor a toy give away for the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Aundra Johnson, bishop of Faith in Action. Details: (870) 536-2292.

• BETHANY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events at 10 a.m. Saturday. An FBI presentation, the session will provide strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event, according to a flyer. Individuals and groups are invited to attend. Seating is limited. To register a church, civic or youth group, call Kathy Richards, (870) 329-8491, or Mary Davis, (870) 592-2183.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a New Community deacon.

