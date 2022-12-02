PB native among KATV anchors

Ryan Houston and Cassandra Webb will be joining meteorologist Melinda Mayo on the Daybreak team in the mornings at KATV Channel 7.

Houston, a Pine Bluff native, will start Jan. 16 and Webb will appear in February.

Houston, most recently was the weekend anchor and reporter at WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pa. Houston has also worked in Cincinnati, Ohio; Jackson, Miss., and in Georgia, according to a news release.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine that I'd have the opportunity to work for the TV station my grandmother Myrtle Houston watched faithfully," said Houston. Houston is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas.

Webb is an award-winning journalist who has worked in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, Calif., as she followed her husband during his military career while raising their family. She earned her master's degree in journalism from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. "It's a true honor to continue the legacy of KATV Daybreak," Webb said.

Stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to a news release.

TOPPS to hand out food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will conduct its monthly food distribution at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. An application form must be completed on the day of the distribution, according to a news release.

One application per household will be provided. Clients must have ID with proof of residence and the address must match the ID. Participants must be present to receive a food box and there are no exceptions. TOPPS is a non-profit, community based organization. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

St. John AME to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out.

State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food will be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. Sponsors are St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry and community partners Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, and the Pine Bluff Optimist Club.

To support the effort, financial donations may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

Delta Network to give away food

The Delta Network Food Bank of Pine Bluff will give away food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The annual Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Distribution will feature a truckload of chicken donated by Tyson Foods to help families in economic distress, according to a news release.

Participants should remain in their vehicles at all times during the distribution. Vehicles will line up down Eighth Avenue and drive through the North access to the Convention Center, receive the food available for each registered household, and follow the instructions of the traffic directors. Registration forms will be available on site. The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc. and its Delta Network Food Bank is a Tyson Foods Community Partner Pantry and will be coordinating the event and provide food as a part of their hunger relief program.

Financial donations are welcomed. Donors may make checks payable to: Delta Network Inc., P.O. Box 20278, White Hall, AR, 71612, or cash app: @DeltaNetwork.

Louis Ross is the chief executive officer and Jacqueline Ross is the director of the Delta Network Inc. Details: (870) 536-2424.