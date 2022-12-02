Sections
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies on hunt for escaped inmate

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:12 a.m.
Jeromy Call

VAN BUREN -- The Crawford County sheriff's office was looking Thursday for an inmate who escaped from custody early Wednesday.

Jeromy Call, 38, of Bokoshe, Okla., escaped the county jail through a duct vent at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Thursday post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Call was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants, according to the sheriff's office. His hair and eyes are both brown.

A post on the Sebastian County sheriff's office Facebook page additionally describes Call as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds. He also has tattoos on both his arms that include a snake and a woodpecker.

Print Headline: Inmate escapes Crawford County jail

