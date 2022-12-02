Marriage Licenses

Cannon Ciota, 32, and Florence Macababbad, 40, both of Little Rock.

Jesse Hohnbaum, 31, and Grace Grubb, 29, both of Little Rock.

John Ruple, 53, and Debra Calhoun, 49, both of North Little Rock.

Robert Weaver, 28, and Corric Dawkins, 24, both of Sherwood.

Jordan Depperschmidt, 31, and William Minner, 30, both of Conway.

Susanna Chance, 28, and Matthew Black, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4217. Van Watson v. Celeste Watson.

22-4219. John Gough v. Lisa Gough.

22-4223. Kristin Hollensworth v. James Hollensworth.

22-4224. Ololade Oduwole v. Jennifer McCauley.

22-4229. Jeanne Dotter v. Keith Dotter.

22-4232. Cindy Burks v. Bobby Burks.

22-4234. Curtis West v. Allison West.

GRANTED

20-386. Sherry Spickes v. Robert Spickes.

21-2444. Adam Ott v. Kelly Ott.

22-557. Modesto Galvez v. Doris Brocato.

22-972. Matthew Starks v. Kayla Harris.

22-3307. Joshua Cleveland v. Shaunna Cleveland.

22-3340. Toni Dickerson v. Randy Hamilton.

22-3469. Joseph Mitchell-Hicks v. Ashley Ward.

22-3571. Austin Brill v. Taylor Brill.

22-3751. Sergio Leal-Angeles v. Jeremy Johnson.

22-3856. Kelly Szuch v. Louis Szuch Jr.