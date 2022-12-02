Defense does the trick

as Bulldogs pull away

Fayetteville didn't have its best shooting effort Thursday, but it bit down on defense to advance to the semifinals of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic in Jonesboro.

The Bulldogs forced 26 turnovers, including eight in the third quarter, to run past Osceola 73-46 at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

The victory kept Fayetteville (5-0) unbeaten and moved it into today's semifinals, where it will play Nettleton at 8:30 p.m.

But the Bulldogs weren't able to break loose from the defending Class 3A state champions until the second half.

Osceola (0-1) went toe-to-toe with its Class 6A foes in the first half despite making just 6 of 22 (27.3%) shots and turning the ball over 14 times. Jerry Long had 12 points over the first two quarters, not to mention six of his team's last eight over the final two minutes of the second, to pull the Seminoles within 24-23 at the half.

But Fayetteville cranked things up a notch in the third with Ornette Gaines taking over. The junior scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the quarter and led a lightning-quick 11-0 run midway through it that allowed the Bulldogs to open up a 46-31 advantage.

The Seminoles' miscues continued well into the fourth quarter. Osceola managed to get as close a 56-40 following a free throw from T.I. Nimmers with 4:54 left, but it'd get no closer.

Gaines added 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Fayetteville, which shot 29 of 65 (44.6%) for the game. Jaiden Wilson had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Brylan Sims added nine points and six rebounds.

Long ended with 15 points and Nimmers followed with 11 points for the Seminoles, who shot 12 of 43 (27.9%) and held a 36-35 rebounding advantage.