Deputy on leave after complaint

A Pulaski County deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the sheriff's office investigates a complaint that the deputy failed to intervene in a shooting, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Because of the ongoing investigation, agency spokeswoman Kristin Knox said she was unable to provide much information about the incident, including when it happened. The deputy's name was not released.

The investigation grew out of a complaint filed with the agency claiming that the deputy was in the vicinity of a shooting and did nothing to intervene, Knox said. She said the agency's professional standards unit is reviewing the incident.

"Of course, we don't exactly know all of the details as of yet," Knox said.