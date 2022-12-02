EDITORIAL: Bullish on Santa

Yes, Virginia, etc.

It did the heart good reading that Santas--make that "Santa's helpers"--are busy again. For the first time in a couple of years.

HireSantas.com reports a 30 percent increase in demand over last year for Mr. Kringle's helpers down south. Another outfit that works with the Claus operations team, Cherry Hill Programs, reports bookings back to pre-pandemic levels for its roughly 1,400 Santas working more than 600 malls and other locations.

A covid corner turned!

Cherry Hill's Chris Landtroop, interviewed by the Associated Press: "I can't even explain how excited we are to see everyone's smiles at all locations this season without anything covering up those beautiful faces."

Those not masking up when appropriate might still find coal (or worse yet, covid) in their stocking. But, gratefully, those instances when a mask is necessary are fading. We'll gladly trade the mask for the white beards and signature bellows of "Ho, ho, ho!"

And those beautiful smiles.