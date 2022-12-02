Sections
Eureka Springs Artist Shares Creatures He’s Created At Zarks Sunday

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Harrison has his own art studio in Eureka Springs, but he also creates music, is a gamer and is an animal lover who is donating half of the proceeds from Sunday’s show to the Good Shepherd Humane Society. (Courtesy Image/Zarks)

FAQ

Russell Harrison:

'Full Spectrum'

WHO -- Artist Russell Harrison doesn't want to be defined by his diagnosis of autism. He's a gamer, a movie fan and a musician who plays guitar and creates with synthesizer. He's also having a solo art show Sunday at Zarks Gallery.

WHAT -- Although Harrison, 31, has also been a serious painter and photographer since college, this show features the creature sketches he's created for a future graphic novel or film.

WHEN -- Noon-4 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Zarks, 81 Spring St. in Eureka Springs

COST -- Free admission; Local Flavor will provide snacks

INFO -- 253-2626, zarksgallery.com

BONUS -- Half of all Harrison's sales will benefit the Good Shepherd Humane Society of Eureka Springs.

  photo  Russell Harrison envisions turning the creatures he draws into the basis for a graphic novel or film. (Courtesy Image/Zarks)
  

Print Headline: Eureka Springs Artist Shares Creatures He’s Created For Game Or Film

