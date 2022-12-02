Free breast exams offered this weekend at Washington Regional cancer support home in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home will offer free clinical breast exams during a breast health clinic this weekend.

The clinic will be at the Cancer Support Home at 488 E. Longview St. from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a news release.

The breast exams are offered free to the public and are performed by physicians and/or registered nurse practitioners. Space is limited, and appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (479) 404-2162 or email bblackmon@wregional.com, according to the release.

Referral and financial assistance will be available for those who qualify based on physician recommendation, age and income. Additional follow-up mammography and imaging services for patients with limited or no insurance coverage are available through the Cancer Support Home's No Excuses program or other financial assistance programs, the release states.

The Cancer Support Home's Comprehensive Breast Health Program has been a champion for early detection of breast cancer for more than 17 years by helping thousands of women and men overcome barriers related to breast health. Specifically, the program addresses financial, language and cultural barriers by providing free breast cancer screenings, financial assistance with diagnostic procedures and strategic breast health education, according to the release.