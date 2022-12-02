FYI Calendar: Hot Cocoa Crawl in Springdale, parade in Eureka Springs

Today

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Friday Matinee -- "The Shop Around the Corner" (1940), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Christmas Maker's Market -- 2-6 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Main Stage Creative Center in Eureka Springs.

Winter Market -- 5-8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free-$25 themomentary.org.

Hot Cocoa Crawl -- 5-8 p.m., downtown Springdale. Start at Famous Hardware. Tickets $10 on site. downtownspringdale.org.

Christmas Caroling -- With Springdale schools, 5:15 p.m., Shiloh Square and Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Christmas Parade of Lights -- 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. christmasineureka.com.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 7 p.m., Berry Performing Arts Center in Siloam Springs. $30. ozarkballettheater.com/thenutcracker.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. today and 1 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballet.com/the-nutcracker.

"Rebirth: An Evening of Dance" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 1-18; special holiday performances 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Million Dollar Quartet -- 8 p.m. today, 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$62. waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Cookie Walk -- 8:30-11 a.m., Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. $12.

A Morning With Crescent Dragonwagon -- Author talk and book signing, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free; books for sale. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Create a Christmas ornament, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Elkins Holiday Expo -- With vendors, a toy/clothing/food drive, ornament making, hot chocolate and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elkins Community Center. Free. There is also an open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Elkins Public Library; pop-up art at NWArt Refuge; and an open house at The Gypsy Rose. elkinsar.org.

Craft Around the World -- Create a craft from Greenland, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"Christmas In the Blitz" -- Performed by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fort Smith Symphony -- "The Joy of Christmas," 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Sunday

Holiday Concert -- "A Family Christmas Celebration" with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

