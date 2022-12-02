Home Movies

"The Wonder" (R, 1 hour, 48 minutes, Netflix) Set in the Iris Midlands of 1862, this is the intriguing tale of an 11-year-old girl who stops eating but remains alive and well, attracting tourists, pilgrims, an English nurse and all sorts of religious and science-based theories. With Florence Pugh, Kila Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, David Wilmot; directed and co-written by Sebastian Lelio, based on the novel by Emma Donoghue.

"Old Friends, A Dogumentary" (not rated, 1 hour, 58 minutes, On Demand, Blu-ray and DVD Dec. 13) Wondering what to give your dog-loving friends at Christmas? Consider this inspiring documentary by Gorman Bechard, a filmmaker concerned with animal welfare, that focuses on Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary of Mount Juliet, Tenn.

It was started in 2011 by Zina and Michael Goodin, who recognized that elder dogs were often abandoned and not adopted from shelters; they set out to save one dog, then another and another, which became their mission. Now they're a Facebook phenomenon and moved into a new 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility with an exemplary veterinary staff. The DVD/Blu-ray combo includes a Geezer Parade of dogs from their old home to the new building, opening-day ribbon-cutting festivities at the new facility, and a Q&A session with Bechard and several of the film's participants.

"Last Film Show" (not rated, 1 hour, 50 minutes, On Demand Dec. 9) India's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards is an enchanting homage to the magic of movies; it concerns 9-year-old Samay who, while living with his family in a remote village in India, discovers and becomes obsessed with films. As he grows older, reality gets in the way of his filmmaking dreams. Written and directed by Pan Nalin; in Gujarati with subtitles.

"Murina" (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) This astute Gotham award-winning psychological drama involves 17-year-old Julija, who dives for eel along Croatia's Adriatic coast with her domineering father. Longing for independence, she is unsure how to achieve it until the arrival of rich and mysterious Javier (Cliff Curtis), who seems to offer a way out. With Gracija Filipovic, Danica Curcic; the directorial debut of Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic. In Croatian and English with English subtitles.

"The Ark of Lilburn" (not rated, 1 hour, 48 minutes, On Demand) This documentary follows the comedic, chaotic journey of a father and son's dream of transporting their 55-foot long, 19-foot high, 130,000 pound steel yacht from Lilburn, Ga., to Knoxville, Tenn., then on to its final destination in Tampa, Fla. With Lowe Porter and Cole Porter. Directed by Nicholas DeKay and Jay Tyroff, both longtime stuntmen who have appeared in over 300 films and TV shows; this is their filmmaking debut.

"High Heat" (R, 1 hour, 24 minutes, On Demand Dec. 16) A fast-moving action comedy/thriller in which a chef is targeted by the local mafia with an attack on her new restaurant that's meant to collect on her husband's debt. The mobsters apparently don't realize she's a former KGB operative. With Olga Kurylenko, Dallas Page, Don Johnson; directed by Zach Golden.