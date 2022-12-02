Hurricane recovers after slow start

JONESBORO -- Not even a slow start could keep Jonesboro from running away from an old rival in its home opener.

The Golden Hurricane rode a dominant third quarter to steer clear of West Memphis and sprint away for a 55-40 victory during the opening round of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic on Thursday night at Don Riggs Gymnasium.

Deion Buford-Wesson scored 13 points, and Phillip Tillman had eight of his 10 points in the first half for Jonesboro (3-1), which is still working out a few kinks but managed to dispose of the Blue Devils in the second half.

"We started coming around a bit after halftime, but in the first half, we gave up back cut after back cut," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "But we knew [West Memphis] was going to do that out of that five-out motion. The thing with us is that we got no deflections, none. In the second half, we were a lot better."

Isaac Harrell added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Golden Hurricane, who will play Pine Bluff today in the semifinals.

Cain White had a team-high 14 points, and Johnny Washington tallied 10 points for West Memphis (1-6), which kept up with Jonesboro for the majority of the first half.

The Blue Devils scored the game's first five points and made the Golden Hurricane pay often by finding open seams. Jonesboro missed its first four shots, but back-to-back three-pointers by Tillman finally got it going.

"We were just kind of sputtering along," Swift said. "It's just one of those things where we're still trying to find who we are. Everybody's trying to figure out their roll. I've got some of them so shook up, but we're going to figure it out."

The Golden Hurricane picked their effort up defensively, too, which helped them take a 15-9 lead into the second quarter. West Memphis continued to hang around for the remainder of the half and crawled within 30-24 by halftime after trailing 27-18.

However, the second half wasn't as promising, particularly the third quarter. Of the Blue Devils' first nine possessions of the quarter, eight resulted in turnovers while the other ended with a shot being blocked.

Jonesboro capitalized off those misfortunes by scoring 10 consecutive points. By the time West Memphis' Kylanee Allen made a short floater in the lane with 4:38 to go in the quarter, the Golden Hurricane had built a 40-26 lead.

"It was much, much better for us," said Swift, whose team harassed the Blue Devils into 11 turnovers during the first eight minutes of the second half. "[West Memphis] was still flying up for those back cuts, but we got deflections, and that's what we wanted."

West Memphis got no closer than 12 points in the fourth quarter.

NETTLETON 64, GENTRY, MISS. 41

Taylor Smith had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals as Nettleton (4-0) pulled away with a big third-quarter run.

Jordan Pigram scored 17 points, and Curtez Smith had 12 points for the Raiders, who led by as much as 27-13 in the first half before Gentry (2-4) scored seven of the last 10 points of the second quarter to trim its deficit to 30-20.

The Rams inched within 34-29 after a three-point play from Tra Millbrook, who finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds, with 4:04 left in the third quarter, but a free throw from Taylor Smith started a 9-2 run that allowed Nettleton to re-establish control. The Raiders then scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter to win going away.

PINE BLUFF 54, BROOKLAND 37

A 9-0 run in the second quarter turned the tide for Pine Bluff (2-3).

Courtney Crutchfield scored 24 points, and Jordon Harris collected 12 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Zebras, who led 14-9 before their nine-point run. Pine Bluff eventually led 25-13 at intermission but notched the first eight points of the third quarter to establish a huge lead.

Brookland (3-1) made a run late in the period and cut a 39-18 deficit down to 15 by the end of the quarter. The Bearcats inched closer at 47-35 after two free throws from Masen Woodall with 2:12 left in the game.

But the Zebras responded with a fastbreak basket by Jabbar Spellman on the ensuing possession to get them back on track.

Tyler Parham scored 10 points to lead Brookland.