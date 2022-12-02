• Mark Wells of Biloxi, Miss., eventually surrendered and was charged with felony mayhem after police say an argument over a golf game led him to bite a man's nose off, with the victim taken to a hospital but his nose not found.

• Charles Kimmel, a deputy attorney general in New Jersey, said "the patron's interpretation is correct" as regulators fined Caesars Sportsbook for refusing to pay out $27,000 to a gambler whose bets on an international hockey game were winners once the overtime goals were counted.

• Richard Griffin of Florida said it was wild and he "could not believe how close people were ... as the fireworks were still blowing up," after a man was killed when he drove his SUV into Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, igniting rockets, touching off explosions, sparking a huge fire and destroying the building.

• Charles Hood, San Antonio fire chief, said an alert came in the wee hours that a fire had broken out in the kitchen of a Denny's at a Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10, ultimately engulfing the store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

• Jerry Trabona, former police chief of Amite City, La., was sentenced to a year in prison and fined $10,000 for his role in a vote-buying scheme in which people were hired to find potential voters, promise them money and get them to the polls.

• Travis Ball of Barnesville, Ga., was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and fined $7,500 for sending a letter threatening to kill the president and blow up the White House.

• Katherine Gilmore Richardson of the Philadelphia City Council said "I'm not going to apologize for seeking to do all that I can to help our young people" as she and her colleagues voted to impose a permanent 10 p.m. curfew on people younger than 18, sending the bill to the mayor.

• Jody Tyvela of Bay City, Mich., will get $1,000 and her attorneys will get $59,000 after a federal judge ruled that chalking tires without a warrant to catch parking scofflaws violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches.

• Mark Reynolds, police chief of Valley, Ala., said officers had no choice but to arrest an 82-year-old woman for not paying a $77.80 trash bill once a magistrate signed a warrant, but she "was treated respectfully" and released on bond.