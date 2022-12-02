Interest high at Fayetteville input session for Arkansas 112 widening, improvements

FAYETTEVILLE --Well over 200 people turned out Thursday night to see how the state Highway Department's plans to widen and improve a portion of Arkansas 112 might effect their homes and lives and when construction might begin.

Making Arkansas 112 a major north/south connection in the coming years is part of the regional Transportation Improvement Program for Northwest Arkansas. Regional planners in January 2019 agreed to move forward with a vision for Arkansas 112 as a four-lane, north/south corridor with managed access. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is responsible for doing the work.

The meeting Thursday focused on location and design of the road between Howard Nickell Road in Fayetteville and U.S. 412 in Springdale.

"Highway 112 as it is now is narrow, and I'm surprised more people aren't hurt on it because it's not forgiving if you drop off the shoulder," Paul Walla said. "It's a pretty good plan. We need this west corridor, and this is one part of it."

The work is expected to be done in phases. Work on the road could begin sometime in 2024, according to department officials.

Rick McWhorter said wanted to see how the intersection leaving his subdivision will look.

"Our neighborhood is at the very first roundabout they're talking about on the south side of this, so we just wanted to see how it would affect our access," McWhorter said. "Our neighborhood has one access in and out, so we're very concerned about that. We're OK so far."

Jeff Hawkins, executive director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, said he was happy to see a big turnout and that he's pleased with the innovative design the Highway Department has come up with.

"It checks all the boxes, safety, access management," Hawkins said. "All the cities have been very cooperative, and we're looking forward to getting underway."

The primary purpose of the Arkansas 112 widening is to allow the road to carry significant local and regional traffic, according to the planning documents. Arkansas 112 is the only major north/south route through the metro region west of Interstate 49, which makes it critical for regional mobility as the area continues to grow, according to the document.

The region's population is projected to be close to 1 million by 2045.

Philip Taldo, the state Highway Commissioner from Springdale, said the most frequent question he was being asked was when the work was going to start.

"This is going to be a poster child for this type of highway in Arkansas. The raised median in the middle, the bike path off-set, not on the highway; there's a greenspace and then the bike path," Taldo said. "And, it's going to go from Fayetteville to Bentonville; you'll never have to stop at an intersection."

Taldo said the planned roundabouts will make the road safer, eliminating stop-and-go-traffic.

"Hopefully, we can make this a pleasurable drive," Taldo said.

Taldo said the Highway Department will take input from the meeting, fine tune its design and come back again for input before completing the design.

"They can't start buying right-of-way and moving utilities til they have 100% design," Taldo said.

There are three projects involved in the section. Plans call for the road to be widened from two to four lanes divided by a 15-foot raised median with four 11-foot lanes, a 5-foot sidewalk with a 3-foot greenspace on one side, and a 12-foot side path with a 6-foot greenspace on the other side.

The bridge over Clear Creek near Great House Springs and the Blessings Golf Club is expected be removed and replaced on a new alignment to the west of the current road to eliminate several sharp corners.

Combined, the three projects consist of seven roundabouts and multiple turnaround locations placed at quarter-mile intervals. All three projects also include storm sewer installation, erosion control, earthwork and asphalt concrete hot mix pavement.

Two more public input sessions are expected later in December to address the portion of the road from U.S. 412 north to Bentonville. More information is available on the Department of Transportation website.

• U.S. 412 to the Springdale Northern Bypass -- 4-7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St. in Elm Springs. The comment period will run through Jan. 13.

• Springdale Northern Bypass to Arkansas 12 -- 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle in Bentonville. The comment period will run through Jan. 13.

People view Arkansas Department of Transportation plans for Arkansas 112 widening and improvements Thursday at Mt. Comfort Church of Christ in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ron Wood)



