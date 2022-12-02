Izard Co. wins title in 1st season





The Izard County Cougars completed a quick ascent to the top Thursday night.

The first-year football program wiped out an early deficit to rally for a 36-26 win over Rector in the 8-Man championship game at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium before a crowd of 1,761.

Izard County (9-2) finished the season with an eight-game winning streak.

The Cougars started 1-2, including a 34-28 loss to Rector in September, which proved to be the turning point for the season.

"The first time we went to Rector and played them there, they hit us in the mouth and beat us," Izard County Coach Jared Johnson said. "The chemistry that our football team put together going home that night and in practice the next week and preparation for them the next game is where I feel like our season really began this year. I could see from these seniors their resilience and their ability to work for each other and want to work for each other. They came together and found a way to get it done."

On Thursday, Rector (8-3) jumped to a 14-0 lead on a two touchdown runs by Drew Henderson.

Izard County responded and led 20-14 at the half behind three touchdown passes by sophomore Wyatt Buchanan, two to Malachi Cruz and one to Tyler Hill.

"Down 14-0, sometimes it might be easy to get done," Johnson said. "I just brought the boys over and calmed them down. Our offense is explosive, and 14 points doesn't scare us. We just had to get a couple of stops."

Rector answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Henderson, but the 2-point pass failed, leaving the game tied at 20-20.

Buchanan threw a 22-yard touchdown pass and the 2-point pass to Cruz with 3:57 left in the third quarter for a 28-20 lead.

Henderson led Rector on a 17-play, 80-yard drive and scored on a 3-yard run. But Hill crashed through to stop the 2-point conversion run to preserve Izard County's 28-26 lead with 8:25 left.

"Coach told me to go," Hill said. "I had faith in him, and it was full tilt."

Izard County put the game away with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Cruz, who also made the 2-point catch for a 36-26 lead with 2:26 left.

"Malachi is a senior, and Tyler is a senior," Johnson said. "They have the resiliency to go up and make plays. They're exceptional route runners. Wyatt has the ability to throw the football. It's an exciting football game."

Cruz was named the game's Most Valuable Player after snaring 13 passes for 144 yards and 4 touchdowns along with three 2-point conversion catches. Defensively, he also led Izard County with 20 solo tackles, 4 assists and 3 tackles for loss.

"I just love football," Cruz said. "I love offense, defense, special teams, it doesn't matter."

While Izard County is a first-year program, completing their new football stadium right before the season opener, Cruz played football at Melbourne and transferred to Izard County for his senior season.

"I've been playing since sixth grade," Cruz said. "I moved for my senior season. This is something we worked on all year long. Nobody thought we'd be here. From day one when we stepped in there, the mentality was state finals."

Cruz had 32 catches for 511 yards and 6 touchdowns at Melbourne last season, and helped formed a 1-2 offensive punch for Izard County along with Hill, who had eight catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, and an interception on Rector's final possession to clinch the win.

"It felt amazing having the whole community in the stands," Hill said. "It really helps you play better."

Izard County finished with 384 yards of offense with Buchanan completing 24 of 45 passes for 331 yards and 5 scores.

"They do a really good job with that," Rector Coach David Hendrix said. "Their quarterback is a real good player. But Cruz, we couldn't do anything with him. He's a real special player. They all played well."

Henderson led Rector with 154 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Jacob Cox added 130 yards.









