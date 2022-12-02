Judges file suit over vacant probation posts

An outgoing circuit court judge and his elected successor filed a suit on Thursday in an attempt to compel Pulaski County officials to fill vacant probation officer positions.

Judge Wendell Griffen and LaTonya Austin Honorable, judge-elect, claim ordinances and state law require the county to hire additional probation officers included in the county's budget.

Two out of six probation officer positions in Griffen's division are currently vacant. Another probation officer is set to retire at the end of the month.

"Four persons cannot do the work done by six persons. Three persons cannot do the work done by six persons," Griffen and Honorable said in their lawsuit.

Each of the probation officers is responsible for "monitoring and supervising hundreds" of people sentenced to probation, the judges said in the suit. By not filling the positions, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde has "already caused irreparable harm" to the Fifth Division Circuit Court, Griffen and Honorable said.

Mike Hutchens, Pulaski County comptroller, and Chastity Scifres, director of human resources, are also named as defendants in the suit.

As of Thursday evening, the lawsuit had not yet been served on county officials, Madeline Roberts, spokeswoman for the county, said.

Roberts, providing a statement on behalf of the county, said in a text message that the state Legislature required the county to provide circuit court divisions with funding for three probation positions each, and the "County's position is to be in strict compliance with state law by providing the state-mandated number of positions."

"The Arkansas Constitution requires and the Arkansas Supreme Court has confirmed that only the General Assembly can authorize employee positions for the circuit courts," Roberts said. "Pulaski County is required to provide funding for a chief probation officer, deputy probation officer and pre-sentencing officer as mandated by the state legislature."

The lawsuit came days after the Pulaski County Quorum Court approved the county's budget following contention over changes to parole and probation officer salaries.

During the Nov. 22 meeting, Honorable provided a printed email in which Hyde asked Hutchens and Scifres not to advertise for the chief probation officer position.

The county confirmed to Griffen's office on Tuesday that the chief probation officer position is being advertised, Roberts said. She said the county began accepting applications for the posts at midnight on Tuesday morning.

While Hyde could not comment on the lawsuit because he had yet to see it, he said county officials had not intended to leave the position vacant.

"We were never trying to take the chief probation officer position away," he said. "I felt it was the respectful thing to hold that position for the new judge to fill."

Roberts said Hyde had been communicating with Honorable about the probation positions since Oct. 17.

"He informed her the county intended to bring the number of positions back into strict compliance with state law," Roberts said.

Pulaski County has funded at least one probation officer position for the Fifth Division Circuit Court since 1982. The county Quorum Court increased the number of positions over the years to keep pace with demand.

The Fifth Division received a total of six officers beginning in 2008, according to the lawsuit.