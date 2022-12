A Judsonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the outskirts of Searcy, according to a preliminary fatality report from Searcy police.

Wesley Walls, 24, was driving east on Arkansas 36 shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a 1997 Ford pulling out of a private drive onto the highway failed to yield, striking his 2022 Honda and fatally injuring him.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.