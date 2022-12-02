Let’s Eat: Pleasant Counter opens in Springdale; Fayetteville Chuy’s announces February plans

A small new restaurant in Springdale aims to serve tasty comfort with quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Pleasant Counter is planning a grand opening Dec. 17, but it's open for lunch in the meantime at the corner of Pleasant Street and Sunset Avenue. The restaurant recently began a soft opening period, according to chef and owner Ahren Boulanger.

Boulanger and his family used to live in central Texas, operating a local food company that sold fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi. The business' products were on the shelves of various Central Market grocery stores in Texas until the pandemic hit, he said.

After moving to Northwest Arkansas, Boulanger decided to open a restaurant.

We've covered a select few restaurants who are passionate about using local ingredients. Pleasant Counter is another one of those.

Boulanger said he wants to use local and organic products and make food from scratch when possible.

That means making health-conscious choices like opting for grass-fed beef tallow instead of seed oils, he said.

Sustainability is a goal for Pleasant Counter as well, according to Boulanger. Waste can be avoided by keeping a simple menu and getting creative -- like pickling cucumbers that are no longer crispy, he said.

The menu currently has sandwich options, several appetizers and a dessert.

Sandwiches include fried chicken and fried catfish sandwiches as well as a burger with local, grass-fed beef patties. All three are served with waffle-cut fries.

Smaller plates include an organic spring mix salad with a house vinaigrette and a choice of grilled chicken or salmon, a butternut squash soup and a beef stew with onion focaccia bread.

Mexican paletas, a frozen treat made with fresh fruit, are currently served for dessert.

The restaurant will test different specials and desserts over time, rotating the menu seasonally while keeping vegetarian options available, Boulanger said. It also plans to expand its hours to serve dinner, he said.

Pleasant Counter is open at 907 S. Pleasant St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The restaurant's grand opening party is planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 17.

CHUY'S

In other news, Chuy's is planning to open its Fayetteville location in February, according to a news release.

The Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will be located near Chili's on the north side of town at 642 E. Millsap Road.

"We're so excited to be opening in Fayetteville," owner and operator Daniel Marshall said. "We've received so many requests to open in Fayetteville and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community."

The menu includes various tacos, burritos and enchiladas as well as the popular creamy jalapeno dip.

The first Chuy's location opened in Austin in 1982. The company opened its first restaurant outside of Texas in 2009 and since has opened stores in a total of 17 states, according to its website.

Arkansas currently has Chuy's stores in Rogers, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Chuy's will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the release states.

_

A fried chicken sandwich is offered at the Pleasant Counter in Springdale Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022. The restaurant recently opened at 907 S. Pleasant St. The small restaurant aims to serve locally sourced comfort food made with quality ingredients. A grand opening will be held on Dec. 17. The current hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

