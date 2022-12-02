LIVE! Music Calendar: Trout, Still on the Hill, Cockram & Shore play tonight

James McMurty will run with "The Horses and the Hounds" in Arkansas next week. He plays a sold-out show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Walton Arts Center, then two shows Dec. 8-9 at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Find out more at jamesmcmurtry.com.

• Trout Fishing in America, Still on the Hill, Aaron Smith, Jori Costello, Jack Williams, Cockram & Shore, Jen Hajj, Jeff Alvine and Walter Schmidt perform at 7 p.m. today at The Omni Center. RSVP requested to wschmidt1998@yahoo.com or text (720) 771-4634. This is a fundraiser for the MayDay Community Kitchen. Suggested donation $15.

• Dandelion Heart, Harris Family, Tim Hillwood, Don & Scott, Steve Jones and Paul Richardson will perform a free concert at 8:30 p.m. today at The Aud, 36 S. Main Street in Eureka Springs. theaud.org

• Nikki Jackson performs at 8 p.m. today at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. today and Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

• Perdidos de Sinaloa performs at 9 p.m. today at Pachanga Night Club, 431 Old Missouri Road in Springdale. 479-419-5155.

• Carly Bannister and Jackson Hoyt perform at 7 p.m. today ($20) at The Gathering Barn NWA at 11399 Mill Dam Road. Tickets and more information at citysessions.org.

• Thomas Echols performs from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 8 inside the contemporary galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Hosted by Trillium Salon Series. trilliumsalonseries.com.

