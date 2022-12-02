



• "Scream Queen" Jamie Lee Curtis is this year's recipient of AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. Formerly called the American Association of Retired Persons, AARP announced Thursday that Curtis will receive the award at its annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. Alan Cumming returns to host the ceremony, which will be telecast on "Great Performances" on PBS in February. "Jamie Lee Curtis' longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood's outmoded stereotypes about aging, and it exemplifies what AARP's Movies for Grownups program is all about," AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said. Curtis stepped into the role of Laurie Strode in "Halloween" in 1978. Now 64, this year she starred in the latest installment of the slasher series, "Halloween Ends," and the blockbuster indie film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." "We are delighted to honor Curtis, who at 19 became an iconic 'scream queen' in 'Halloween,' then grew up to be a master in comic and dramatic roles, too," Jenkins said. Curtis, whose other credits include, "True Lies," "A Fish Called Wanda," "Freaky Friday," "Knives Out" and the television series "Scream Queens," is an Emmy nominee and a British Academy Film Award winner. Over her four-decade career, her films have earned $2.5 billion at the box office, AARP said.

• Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial, according to court documents filed this week. The former couple and their attorneys asked for a judge's approval of the terms they've agreed on, including $200,000 per month in child support payments from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The two will have joint custody, and neither will pay spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge declared the two legally single at Kardashian's request in March, ending their eight-year marriage. They have four children ranging from 3 to 9. Kardashian and Ye will equally split the expenses for the kids' private security and private school, including college, according to the settlement proposal. They will each pay their own debts. The two had a prenuptial agreement and kept their property largely separate.









Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kardashian became a single woman on Wednesday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





