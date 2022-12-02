Canoo sends vehicle to Army for analysis

Canoo Inc., an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville and plans to place its headquarters there, said Thursday it delivered its Light Tactical Vehicle, or LTV, to the U.S. Army for analysis.

In July, Canoo said it was awarded an Army contract to present its LTV for evaluation and demonstration. The vehicle can be configured as a flatbed truck or cargo vehicle. It is engineered for extreme environments and even includes a stealth configuration, according to the company.

"The LTV is another milestone proving the power of our technology and how it can be used, even in tactical situations," Tony Aquila, chairman and chief executive officer at Canoo said in a statement.

During a conference call in November with analysts, Aquila said Canoo had more than $2 billion in its order pipeline for companies including Walmart, Utah-based van provider Kingbee and Los Angeles-based Zeeba. Initial construction of the vehicles is being handled by a third party.

On Nov. 17 the company said it reached its start of production goal, noting it will shift production in the first half of 2023 to its Oklahoma City factory.

Shares of Canoo closed at $1.38, up 4 cents or 3% in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded between $1.02 and $11.51 in the past year.

-- John Magsam

Walmart joins effort on YouTube series

Actress Issa Rae's production company has teamed with Walmart's Black & Unlimited program to support Black creators who'll produce content exclusively for Walmart's YouTube channel.

Hoorae Media has chosen nine creators to take part in the program in which they will be connected with mentors, take courses and receive a $10,000 stipend.

The creators will also travel to Los Angeles for the Black & Unlimited Creator Weekend; and will have access to live-to-tape lessons from influencers, development executives and celebrity content producers.

"There's so much more to being a creator than creating content and sharing it with the world," D.J. Vaughn, Walmart's director of multicultural media partnerships, told Variety.

According to Walmart's YouTube channel, the Black & Unlimited series started early this year.

-- Serenah McKay

6.69 slide ends day for index at 836.46

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 836.46, down 6.69.

"Equities closed relatively unchanged as the S&P 500 Index hovered around resistance at the 200-day moving average for a second consecutive day ahead of monthly payroll data due [this] morning for November," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.