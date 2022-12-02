Not your father’s film series

Since 2015, the Arkansas Times has hosted a monthly film series at the Riverdale Cinema in Little Rock. The series is curated by Film Quotes Film, which is a podcast produced by local film connoisseur Omaya Jones and local filmmaker Michael Carpenter. They have screened classics like "Night of the Hunter" and "The Red Shoes," modern gems like "Out of Sight" and "City of God," and movies that are -- to put it lightly -- out there like Lina Wertmuller's "Love & Anarchy" and the Swedish film "We Are the Best!"

The programming for the series is, simply put, top-notch. I have been to well over a dozen of their screenings over the years, and have been a guest on the Film Quotes Film podcast, discussing movies like "Bunny Lake Is Missing." I make my best effort to attend as often as I can.

These events are more than film screenings. There's a whole communal element to them that enriches the experience, and I've had some really great memories from these screenings. For example, the last time I cried at the theater was during their screening of the 1987 Danish drama "Babette's Feast," which (oddly) is not a particularly sad film, as it's about two Protestant sisters and their French refugee housekeeper hosting an unexpected lavish dinner party.

I didn't realize how much I cherished this film series until the pandemic hit, causing Film Quotes Film to go dark for about two years. But now they're back and are slowly returning to normal, as they are currently holding screenings every other month. They made their return with a bang in August with a screening of Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives," which is a Thai movie that cannot be described with words. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to make it to that screening, but I did attend in October where they festively showed the horror movie "Raw." This was the first time in two years that I had attended one of their events, and it was just as memorable as their pre-pandemic screenings.

'THE TINGLER'

I bought my ticket at the box office and wandered my way down the hall -- gazing at the coming-attractions posters along the way -- to one of the smaller screening rooms at the Riverdale Cinema. As I entered, I was greeted by Carpenter, who is a University of Central Arkansas film program alumni like myself. We chatted and caught up while Jones was making sure the movie was ready to go in the projector room. More people found their way to their seats, and before the movie started to play both Carpenter and Jones stood in front of the screen, introduced the movie and thanked everyone for coming out.

As the opening credits started to play, one of the damnedest things happened: there was a fly in the theater. It slowly buzzed its way toward the projector, landing right on the lens. The silhouette of the insect was projected 12-feet-tall on the screen. It reminded me of one of the old-timey creature features like 1959's "The Tingler," a William Castle gimmick film where electric shockers were wired to the bottoms of seats. The fly swooped around the theater for a minute or two. Then, as the opening credits were wrapping up, the silhouette of a giant projectionist hand swung across the screen, violently ending the annoyance, once and for all. I feel like there's always something strange or wacky that happens at these events. Again, it's just one of the many charms for this film series.

'RAW'

"Raw" is a coming-of-age horror film about two sisters who find themselves students in a veterinary school. The younger sister, Justine, is a vegetarian, but in an act of hazing finds herself being persuaded to eat raw rabbit kidneys. The following day, Justine starts craving meat. As the semester passes, her lust for meat evolves into a very specific diet of human flesh.

There's one scene in the movie where Justine's older sister accidentally cuts off her own finger in an unfortunate bikini waxing accident. The older sister passes out and leaves Justine alone with her sister's scrumptiously-looking bloody detached finger. As this scene is playing out, an audience member remarks loudly, "If she eats that finger, then I'm leaving." Well, Justine starts gnawing on the digit. That audience member promptly stood up and walked out of the theater, and did not return.

The movie ended, and everyone migrated to the lobby where Jones and Carpenter led a group discussion about the film. These group discussions are what really makes these screenings special. The group always has its regulars, but then from time to time, you'd get people who randomly stumbled their way into the screening. Every month the makeup of the group is different and fresh, always generating new and interesting perspectives on the films. For the discussion on "Raw," people talked about the twist ending, the graphic violence, and the fact that it's a female-directed movie. I chimed in at one point saying that the most disturbing scene wasn't the cannibalism, but a scene where Justine vomits up long strands of hair. That scene made me gag.

The discussions last around about 15 minutes, or until the theater staff shoos us out.

JONES AND CARPENTER

After this discussion group dissipated, I talked to Jones and Carpenter in the parking lot of the Riverdale. I asked them their plans for the film series moving forward. They said they were going to pick up the podcast again, and in 2023 they plan on switching back to monthly movies. We talked a little more about "Raw" and how the one audience member walked out. Jones went on to explain that getting any reaction to the movies he curates is a good thing.

The goal of the series is to "cultivate a general interest in films that get overlooked," he said.

When programming movies, Jones looks at several factors including culture and gender. A good portion of the curated movies have either been foreign films, or have been directed by women. "Raw," coincidentally, falls into both those categories. Carpenter reinforced their selection process by saying that "there's only so many times that you can watch 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.'" He pointed out that most classic film series show the same dozen or so movies over and over again. Jones and Carpenter boldly break that model and attempt to expose audiences to movies that generally don't play around these parts.

The series continues later this month on Dec. 20 with a screening of Nagisa Oshima's 1983 film "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence," which stars the late great David Bowie.