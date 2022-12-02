Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

'Huskers' coach arrested

Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Joseph denied to police that he assaulted the woman. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave. Joseph made his initial court appearance on video from the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. He did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30. His attorney, Sean Brennan, did not respond to a message seeking comment. The woman said she and Joseph were in an argument when Joseph pushed her, causing her to fall onto a couch. She said Joseph got on top of her and placed his hands around her throat.

Michigan lineman charged

Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith will play for the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game this weekend against Purdue while facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed gun. The charge was filed in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the handgun turned up during a traffic stop. Smith, a 21-year-old senior and team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Mich., had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the day after the incident. Smith appeared in court by video Thursday.

Arizona, Fisch agree

Arizona has agreed to a contract extension with Coach Jedd Fisch through the 2027 season. The deal announced Thursday is pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. The Wildcats went 5-7 in Fisch's second season, the third-largest win increase in program history. A longtime NFL and college coach, the 46-year-old Fisch generated a buzz in the desert his first season, even as the Wildcats finished 1-11.

GOLF

Four tied at Bahamas

Sepp Straka was home in Alabama preparing for a big week of golf matches at his club, a friend's wedding and the SEC Championship game. And then Tiger Woods couldn't play in the Bahamas because of a foot injury, and Straka had a change in plans. It worked out OK for him. The replacement for Woods managed six birdies at rain-soaked Albany for a 3-under 69 that gave him a share of the lead at the Hero World Challenge with defending champion Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa. Straka was first off in the pro-am, the time usually occupied by Woods.

Lawrence leads in S. Africa

Thriston Lawrence shot an 8-under 64 to match the course record he set last year and took a one-stroke lead at the South African Open Championship on Thursday. The 25-year-old South African made nine birdies and one bogey at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate. Ross Fisher of England and Jens Fahrbring of Sweden are both one shot off the lead after one round. Lawrence said he had "good fun" playing on the longest course (8,161 yards) used on the European tour.

BASKETBALL

Celtics, Horford make deal

The Boston Celtics aren't letting Al Horford go anywhere this time. The team announced Thursday that the 36-year-old veteran big man has signed an extension to remain in Boston. The deal is for two years and $20 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract. Horford left the Celtics in free agency after three seasons following the 2018-19 season and signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the 76ers. He spent just a season in Philadelphia before being traded to Oklahoma City.