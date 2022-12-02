Officer charged in teen’s sex assault

A Forrest City police officer accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl was arrested on sexual assault charges Thursday, the Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

Forrest City officer Justin Davis, 22, of Marianna, faces two felony counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, the state police said.

Local authorities contacted state police earlier this week to investigate the accusations against Davis, according to the release.

Davis was being held Thursday at the Cross County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond, police said.