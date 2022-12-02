Pastor to give jubilee message

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 154th anniversary at 11 a.m. Dec. 11. The pastor, the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., will deliver the worship message.

Sims is a 1973 graduate of Watson Chapel High School. He attended Southern Baptist Seminary's Preaching Program, E.K. Bailey Expository Preaching Program, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and received a Master of Divinity degree from Jackson Theological Seminary, according to a news release.

Sims has been the pastor at Union AME Church at Little Rock; Curry Chapel AME Church at Strong; and Shiloh Circuit (Bethel and Shiloh AME churches) at Chidester.

For the past 20 years, Sims has owned and operated Safety 1st Alarm Co. of Pine Bluff. For 16 years, he was employed by Arkansas Power and Light Co., according to the release.

Sims and his wife, Debra, have three children: Dedrick, Jomaal, and NaCosha Sims; and three grandchildren.

The anniversary theme will be "Keeping the Faith as we Continue to Move Through the 21st Century" with Colossians 1:22-23 as the foundational scripture.

Pamela Baxter Johnson is the chairman.

Following the worship celebration, the Anniversary and History Committee will host a tour of the historical Pioneer Wall in the church's fellowship hall.

The wall consists of St. John's Trailblazers whose contributions have impacted the church, community and the state. Refreshments will be served.The community is invited to attend the service in person; via Zoom with Meeting ID 380 457 5496 and Passcode: 1117; by audio-call in at 1-312-626-6799 (when prompted use: 3804575496# when prompted use 1117#); or by Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/.